Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that she does not believe any statements of Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova about the convicted filmmaker Oleh Sentsov.

"Today I do not believe in any of Moskalkova's statements. I will say how healthy Oleh (Sentsov) is, only after I see him myself," the Ukrainian ombudswoman said on 112.Ukraine TV channel.

"I do not know anything. I tried to stop the car [with Russian Ombudswoman Moskalkova] in order she will clarify to me and our citizens, ... why they don't give me access to Oleh Sentsov. Why? Why? Why? But no one has bothered to answer any of my questions," she said.

"What Moskalkova is writing - I simply have no trust in this commissioner, I cannot call her the human rights [commissioner] either. [...] Her motorcade rode past me standing on the road and trying to understand what was going on. She does not pick up her phone and does not answer my calls," Denisova said.

She emphasized that the two presidents reached an agreement on reciprocal visitation of prisoners in Russia and Ukraine.

"All documents, plans, and schedules were sent [to Russia] on June 11. [...] I was trying to reach out to various agencies and appealed to the Federal Security Service and the Federal Penitentiary Service yesterday. I have even appealed to the Russian president's chief of staff," Denisova said.

She was "still waiting for the deputy warden, who is in his office, to come out," she said. "I want to file a formal statement, which I have been trying to do since 9 a.m., but no one is coming out to accept this statement. I have the right to meet Oleh Sentsov under Russian law," she said.

Moskalkova said earlier on Thursday that Sentsov was healthy.

