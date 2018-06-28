Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Facts

 The health of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is being held in a Russian penitentiary, is generally satisfactory, but the ongoing hunger strike is a source of concern, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Interfax after visiting Sentsov.

"I had a meeting with Sentsov. It was fairly long and lasted about one hour. His health is generally satisfactory, but some concerns remain, given that he has been on hunger strike for 46 days, which always requires attention," Moskalkova said.

Sentsov undergoes daily medical checks, and he was examined by the penitentiary's doctors at 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, she said.

He had no complaints about his health or conditions of incarceration, Moskalkova said.

She said she visited other patients at the Bely Medved infirmary, and none of them had complaints about medical care.

Moskalkova said she studied medical files, including Sentsov's, which said his weight had not change and his temperature and other physical functions were normal.

She also studied the statement signed by Sentsov permitting the use of nourishing substances.

