Donbas conflicting parties promise to observe truce from July 1 - Sajdik

Kyiv and Donbas self-proclaimed republics reiterated that they are committed to observing the truce agreement from July 1 during the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) meeting in Minsk on Wednesday, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Envoy to the TCG Martin Sajdik told reporters.

"The Trilateral Contact Group has issued a statement in connection with the start of harvesting. [At the meeting] with the participation of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, [the TCG] endorsed the commitment to comprehensive and full ceasefire from July 1 Kyiv time," Sajdik said.

Besides, the conflicting parties confirmed their common and firm commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, he said.

"I proceed from the understanding that the sides have by now communicated this decision to the competent supreme institutions," he said.

Moreover, Sajdik promised to take "disciplinary action" against any violators of the truce.

"This requires issuing and obeying relevant ceasefire orders, using efficiently disciplinary punishments in the event that the ceasefire regime is violated, refraining from offensive action, intelligence operations and opening fire, including return fire," he said.

Sajdik said in addition that "it is strictly prohibited to conduct fire in the direction of or from any populated localities and to employ any heavy weapons in residential areas or their vicinity."