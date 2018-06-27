Ukraine's PACE delegation declines attending reception hosted by SGCE Jagland

Ukraine's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has declined to attend the annual reception of Secretary General of the Council of Europe (SGCE) Thorbjorn Jagland and returned the invitation, Ukrainian PACE delegation head Volodymyr Ariev has said.

"Our delegation refused to attend and returned the invitation. In circumstances when because of Russia's blackmail the Council of Europe is forced to save money for paper, it's not very logical to arrange extravagant receptions for hundreds of people," Ariev said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Ariev, Ukraine voluntarily spent $400,000 "to support the organization in a difficult time," and has not received an answer from Jagland about the cost of the annual reception and the reason for holding it in light of economic difficulties.

First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Iryna Gerashchenko, in turn, called on European colleagues to boycott the reception.

"Ukraine's delegation has publicly done so. We call on our European colleagues to follow suit," she said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Jagland always complains about economic problems because Russia is not paying its dues. Under the guise of economic problems, he is trying to return the Russians any way he can. Meanwhile, he is arranging receptions for hundreds of people with champagne and light appetizers," she said.