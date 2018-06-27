Facts

11:21 27.06.2018

Ukraine envoy Marchuk says ceasefire until end of summer on agenda of Minsk talks on June 27

1 min read
Ukraine envoy Marchuk says ceasefire until end of summer on agenda of Minsk talks on June 27

The security subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on Wednesday, June 27, will try to agree on a ceasefire in Donbas until the end of this summer, Ukrainian envoy to the subgroup Yevhen Marchuk has said.

"There will be an effort to agree and, most importantly, elaborate a solution to ensure the cessation of shelling, a ceasefire along the entire frontline, which is 426 kilometers. To have the truce for at least two summer months of harvesting, vacations and holidays," Marchuk said on his Facebook page

At their previous talks on June 13, the subgroup on security agreed to prepare and try "to reach concerted action in order to achieve this goal," he added.

Marchuk predicts will not be an easy task to reach agreements on the ceasefire. At the same time, he recalled the positive developments of 2016 when the sides had agreed and maintained the ceasefire for six weeks during which "not a single Ukrainian soldier was killed or wounded."

"But now the situation is much more complicated," he said.

On June 27, Minsk is hosting the next round of TCG peace talks on Donbas.

Tags: #donbas #tcg #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine army reports 30 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day, one soldier killed, two wounded

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

Two Ukrainian military men injured in Donetsk direction on Saturday - Defense ministry

OSCE mission observes over 7,400 ceasefire breaches in Donbas over past week

Donbas hostilities cause 29 civilian deaths in 2018 - OSCE SMM

OSCE SMM reports truck column carrying weapons from Russia to occupied areas of Donetsk – Ukrainian JCCC reps

Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks

Kremlin prepares fate of "Ukrainian Chechnya" for Donbas - expert

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

LATEST

Russia has no right to interfere in Ukraine, Georgia's prospects for joining NATO – Stoltenberg

Third intl Ukraine Reform Conference will be held in Canada in 2019

Ukraine's PACE delegation declines attending reception hosted by SGCE Jagland

Activists demand removing Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

Six Ukrainian RS 300-97 sailors detained in Greece in 2016 return home – Klimkin

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

NSDC's decision to liberalize foreign economic activities of defense industry companies put into effect – Turchynov

Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

Turchynov announces initiative to lift restrictions on privatization of Ukrainian defense companies

Council of EU approves 4th MFA program worth EUR 1 bln for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD