Ukraine envoy Marchuk says ceasefire until end of summer on agenda of Minsk talks on June 27

The security subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on Wednesday, June 27, will try to agree on a ceasefire in Donbas until the end of this summer, Ukrainian envoy to the subgroup Yevhen Marchuk has said.

"There will be an effort to agree and, most importantly, elaborate a solution to ensure the cessation of shelling, a ceasefire along the entire frontline, which is 426 kilometers. To have the truce for at least two summer months of harvesting, vacations and holidays," Marchuk said on his Facebook page

At their previous talks on June 13, the subgroup on security agreed to prepare and try "to reach concerted action in order to achieve this goal," he added.

Marchuk predicts will not be an easy task to reach agreements on the ceasefire. At the same time, he recalled the positive developments of 2016 when the sides had agreed and maintained the ceasefire for six weeks during which "not a single Ukrainian soldier was killed or wounded."

"But now the situation is much more complicated," he said.

On June 27, Minsk is hosting the next round of TCG peace talks on Donbas.