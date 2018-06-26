Facts

16:19 26.06.2018

Turchynov announces initiative to lift restrictions on privatization of Ukrainian defense companies


Turchynov announces initiative to lift restrictions on privatization of Ukrainian defense companies

 The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) together with the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security issues are preparing a bill to lift restrictions on the privatization of state defense enterprises, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"We are actively working with the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, in particular with the relevant committee, to remove at the legislative level any restrictions on the privatization of state defense enterprises, as well as investment, including attracting foreign investment in these enterprises, which the present day severely restricts Ukrainian legislation," said the NSDC Secretary at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

