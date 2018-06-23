Kaskiv's brother and cousin involved in case of embezzlement of funds of State Investment Agency - NABU

New figurants, the brother and the cousin of the former head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Investments and National Projects Management, Vladyslav Kaskiv, have appeared in the criminal investigation into the theft of public funds intended for implementation of national projects, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported.

On June 21 NABU investigators under the procedural leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) detained the eighth participant in the corruption scheme for the seizure of UAH 259.2 million, intended for the implementation of a number of national projects. The matter concerns Kaskiv's cousin. The detainee was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (complicity in theft of property or appropriation of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.