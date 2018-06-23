Facts

16:00 23.06.2018

Kaskiv's brother and cousin involved in case of embezzlement of funds of State Investment Agency - NABU

1 min read
Kaskiv's brother and cousin involved in case of embezzlement of funds of State Investment Agency - NABU

New figurants, the brother and the cousin of the former head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Investments and National Projects Management, Vladyslav Kaskiv, have appeared in the criminal investigation into the theft of public funds intended for implementation of national projects, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported.

On June 21 NABU investigators under the procedural leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) detained the eighth participant in the corruption scheme for the seizure of UAH 259.2 million, intended for the implementation of a number of national projects. The matter concerns Kaskiv's cousin. The detainee was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 (complicity in theft of property or appropriation of property by abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #kaskiv #nabu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

Case on Rotterdam+ formula is one of most relevant for NABU - Sytnyk

Rada appoints Doctor of Juridical Science Vasylenko NABU auditor on its quota

NABU never investigated cases involving Manafort

NABU conducts raids in Odesa region to investigate into possible embezzlement of almost UAH 100 mln in Yuzhny port

Ninety percent of abuses in social sphere concern health care - NABU

NABU preparing lawsuit to return Odesa airport to municipal ownership - Sytnyk

NABU will continue to disturb authorities

NABU probing purchase of infantry fighting vehicles in Czech Republic – Sytnyk

Onyshchenko willing to provide NABU with original recordings of Poroshenko conversations

LATEST

Two Ukrainian military men injured in Donetsk direction on Saturday - Defense ministry

Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

Sentsov doesn't want pardon or to submit petition to Putin

Balukh declares dry hunger strike, Foreign Ministry demands Ukrainian doctors be granted access to him

Ukraine adds Russian parties to blacklist

Hungary not to back Ukraine-NATO ties until fulfilment of Venice Commission recommendations on education law

OSCE mission observes over 7,400 ceasefire breaches in Donbas over past week

Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

Donbas hostilities cause 29 civilian deaths in 2018 - OSCE SMM

Note received from Russian Foreign Ministry allowing Moskalkova to visit 50 Russian citizens

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD