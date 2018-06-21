Law on National Security creates new opportunities for military, technical cooperation of Ukraine with its allies, primarily U.S. – Poroshenko

The entry into force of the Ukrainian National Security Law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada is an important step on Ukraine's way to NATO membership and will contribute to the expansion of military-technical cooperation with its allies, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"This law is an important step on the way to European and Euro-Atlantic integration. This is our strategic course and I intend to consolidate it in the Constitution in the near future," the presidential press service quotes Poroshenko as saying on Thursday.

The law on national security, he said, introduces advanced world standards to the Ukrainian army, the activities of the special services and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. It strengthens the Ukrainian military and defense potential, strengthens civilian control over the army, transparency of the defense budget.

The head of state stressed that the law creates new opportunities for military-technical cooperation with Ukraine's allies, primarily the United States. "This applies to the supply of modern defense weapons, and not only Javelin," Poroshenko added.

The president also noted that the result of the implementation of this law will be that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire security sector will fully meet the criteria for Ukraine's membership in NATO."