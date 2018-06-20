Facts

14:20 20.06.2018

Turchynov considers it necessary to create strategic deterrent weapon in Ukraine

1 min read
Turchynov considers it necessary to create strategic deterrent weapon in Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov points out the need to create a strategic deterrent weapon in Ukraine.

"We face a very serious challenge. Before Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, and this is not a close prospect, we are forced to rely solely on ourselves. What can stop an aggressive nuclear country from a large-scale invasion? Only modern, powerful deterrence weapons. Whether our partners like it or not, but we must work on such a strategic level weapon, a weapon that can effectively hit the enemy at any distance," Turchynov said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, there is "no pacifism, which was at the end of the last century, and probably there will not be."

"The Budapest Memorandum, which gave us nuclear disarmament guarantees in exchange for security, it is not worth the paper on which it was written," Turchynov stressed.

In his opinion, no one has "either moral or legal right" to prevent Ukraine from implementing such an initiative. "This is my position," the NSDC secretary added.

Tags: #weapons #turchynov #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kerch Strait Bridge has become serious security threat for Ukraine – Turchynov

U.S. Congress mulling increase of assistance to Ukraine in 2019 – embassy

Ukraine, another 37 states call on UN Secretary General to promote Sentsov's release

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

Kyiv files memo with ICJ, expects Russia's objection on court's jurisdiction – Zerkal

Hungary continues to block Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting - Klympush-Tsintsadze

Russian special forces using 'Jewish card' to discredit Ukrainian patriots

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

EP to vote on EUR 1 bln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine on June 13

Ukrainian state to survive regardless of maniacal desires of imperial revanchists - Turchynov on Putin's statement

LATEST

Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Ukrainian president signs law on organ transplantation

Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

Constitutional court says presidential draft law on removing deputy immunity from 2020 is 'constitutional'

Court to consider defense's request to change restraint measure for Savchenko on June 22

Denisova asks head of ICRC regional delegation to visit Ukrainian political prisoners, assist in organizing her visits

Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

Ukraine expects upcoming talks with Hungary in Zakarpattia will be successful – Betsa

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD