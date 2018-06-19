Mingarelli hopes EU will study proposal to expand Crimea-related sanctions against Russia

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said he expects the EU to study the proposal to include individuals involved in mass violations of human rights in Russian-occupied Crimea and in the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge in the sanctions list.

"This is a good proposal. I hope we will study this proposal," he told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin called for the inclusion of individuals involved in mass violations of human rights in Russian-occupied Crimea and in the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge in the sanctions list.

"Grateful to our EU friends four annual roll-over of Crimea-related sanctions. It's also crucial to list those responsible for massive HR violation on occupied peninsula & those engaged in construction of Kerch bridge. We should proceed from non-recognition to de-occupation," he wrote on his page on Twitter.

On June 18, the EU Council extended sanctions in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until June 23, 2019.