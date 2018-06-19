Facts

14:19 19.06.2018

Mingarelli hopes EU will study proposal to expand Crimea-related sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Mingarelli hopes EU will study proposal to expand Crimea-related sanctions against Russia

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said he expects the EU to study the proposal to include individuals involved in mass violations of human rights in Russian-occupied Crimea and in the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge in the sanctions list.

"This is a good proposal. I hope we will study this proposal," he told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin called for the inclusion of individuals involved in mass violations of human rights in Russian-occupied Crimea and in the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge in the sanctions list.

"Grateful to our EU friends four annual roll-over of Crimea-related sanctions. It's also crucial to list those responsible for massive HR violation on occupied peninsula & those engaged in construction of Kerch bridge. We should proceed from non-recognition to de-occupation," he wrote on his page on Twitter.

On June 18, the EU Council extended sanctions in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until June 23, 2019.

Tags: #eurosport #crimea #mingarelli
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EU's extension of sanctions against Russia speaks of unity of member states as regards territorial integrity of Ukraine – Mingarelli

EU extends sanctions against Russia for Crimea annexation

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

Ankara committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity - Turkish FM

Russia will never return Crimea to Ukraine - Putin

Prosecutor's Office of Autonomous Republic of Crimea starts about 140 criminal proceedings on illegal detentions, searches of activists on peninsula

Rada to pass bill on Anti-Corruption Court with Venice Commission recommendations - Mingarelli

MFA protests against detention of two activists of 'Crimean Solidarity' in Crimea

LATEST

Ukraine expects upcoming talks with Hungary in Zakarpattia will be successful – Betsa

Two Ukrainian border guards beaten at Mariupol cafe for demanding Ukrainian-language menu

Health ministry launches module of LikiControl application to verify availability of medicines in national list

Eight law enforcers ask for medical help after skirmishes near Rada

Several police injured in skirmishes with protesters near Rada

UN Secretary General gets list of Kremlin's prisoners - Yelchenko

Yuriy Tandyt resigns as adviser to Ukrainian Security Service chief

Ukrainian poet Ivan Drach dies

Russia's hybrid war in Ukraine claimed 10,000 lives, displaced 2 mln people - Poroshenko

Poroshenko tables in parliament bill on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD