Facts

17:06 18.06.2018

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests against refusal for Denisova to visit Sushchenko

 The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is protesting against the refusal for Ukrainian human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denisova to visit Ukrainian political prisoner, journalist Roman Sushchenko, who is being held in Russia.

"Russia's total failure to comply with the agreements reached. Russia conceals the truth about Ukrainian political prisoners - captives of the Kremlin. This time, despite the permission to visit Sushchenko, the Ukrainian ombudsperson was denied a meeting with a prisoner of the Kremlin. We express our protest," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier on this day, Denisova reported that the Ukrainian side had submitted documents to the administration of the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow for a meeting with Sushchenko.

"The permission is written out for June 18, so we will wait for us to be let in," she said.

However, later Denisova reported on Facebook that a deputy head of the institution had come out to her and said that documents on the meeting with Sushchenko had been returned to the Moscow City Court.

"When asked whether it was refusal, the answer was made - go to court, everyone knows there," she wrote.

