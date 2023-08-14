Kyiv condemns Russia's provocative actions in the Black Sea – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the provocative actions carried out by the Russian Federation on August 13 in the Black Sea in relation to the Turkish dry cargo vessel Sukru Okan, which was en route to the port of Izmail (Odesa region).

"The Russian Navy grossly violated the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and other norms of international law. These actions exemplified Russia's deliberate policy of endangering the freedom of navigation and safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine expressed its support and solidarity with Türkiye, our strategic partner, and we call on the international community to take decisive action to prevent Russian Federation's actions that impede the peaceful passage of vessels through the Black Sea.

"Russia should not be able to block international routes in the Black Sea, particularly those leading to Ukrainian seaports. In this regard, Ukraine urges its partners to strengthen their efforts to preserve the functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is crucial to ensuring global food security," the ministry said.