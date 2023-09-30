Foreign Ministry: Some 38 companies from 19 countries already join Defense Industries Alliance

Thirty-eight companies from 19 countries joined the Defense Industries Alliance before the end of the first Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on September 29, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The establishment of the Defense Industries Alliance, which any producer of weapons and military equipment from various countries of the world can join, became an important event of the forum. Before the end of the forum, 38 companies from 19 companies joined the Alliance," it said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Defense Industries Alliance.