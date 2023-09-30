Economy

12:08 30.09.2023

Foreign Ministry: Some 38 companies from 19 countries already join Defense Industries Alliance

1 min read

Thirty-eight companies from 19 countries joined the Defense Industries Alliance before the end of the first Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on September 29, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The establishment of the Defense Industries Alliance, which any producer of weapons and military equipment from various countries of the world can join, became an important event of the forum. Before the end of the forum, 38 companies from 19 companies joined the Alliance," it said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Defense Industries Alliance.

Tags: #defense #foreign_ministry

MORE ABOUT

12:16 30.09.2023
Ukrainian companies sign 20 documents with foreign partners during Defense Industries Forum

Ukrainian companies sign 20 documents with foreign partners during Defense Industries Forum

11:12 30.09.2023
Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

10:59 28.09.2023
FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

10:26 25.09.2023
Some 165 defense companies from 26 countries confirm participation in Defense Industries Forum – Kuleba

Some 165 defense companies from 26 countries confirm participation in Defense Industries Forum – Kuleba

09:13 12.09.2023
We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

21:03 11.09.2023
Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

19:25 08.09.2023
Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

19:14 07.09.2023
Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense of Odesa region – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense of Odesa region – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

20:49 01.09.2023
Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

20:15 31.08.2023
Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

LATEST

Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

DAI Global LLC to provide technical support to Ukrzaliznytsia in development of grain exports

EBRD financing in Ukraine reaches EUR1.2 bln in 2023 – President

Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

DTEK Energy extends terms for redemption of eurobonds by another 2 days

Businessman Yaroslavsky's Sukha Balka mine resumes operation of Frunze mine after almost one year of idleness due to war

Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

Turkish developer Bosphorus Development investing in building residential complexes in Kyiv despite war

AD
AD
AD
AD