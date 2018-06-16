Denisova plans to visit Karpiuk in prison in Russia on Saturday

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has reported that on Saturday, June 16, she plans to visit Ukrainian citizen Mykola Karpiuk illegally taken to in prison in the Russian Federation.

"Now we are moving in the direction of the Vladimir Central Prison, where Karpuk is kept, to see him. We agreed this," she said by phone on 112.Ukraine TV channel on Saturday.

According to her, when she was earlier on Saturday in the Russian city of Salekhard, the Ukrainian embassy informed her that they managed to coordinate the procedures, according to international conventions, so that representatives of the Ukrainian consulate met with Karpiuk.

"While there is nothing written about me as an authorized person, so we are going there... We will file an application in accordance with Part 4, Article 89 of the Penal Enforcement Code of the Russian Federation so as to allow me to meet with Karpiuk," the Ukrainian ombudsman said.

Denisova also said that Russian legislation allows this kind of meetings.