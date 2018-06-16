Facts

14:39 16.06.2018

Denisova plans to visit Karpiuk in prison in Russia on Saturday

1 min read
Denisova plans to visit Karpiuk in prison in Russia on Saturday

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has reported that on Saturday, June 16, she plans to visit Ukrainian citizen Mykola Karpiuk illegally taken to in prison in the Russian Federation.

"Now we are moving in the direction of the Vladimir Central Prison, where Karpuk is kept, to see him. We agreed this," she said by phone on 112.Ukraine TV channel on Saturday.

According to her, when she was earlier on Saturday in the Russian city of Salekhard, the Ukrainian embassy informed her that they managed to coordinate the procedures, according to international conventions, so that representatives of the Ukrainian consulate met with Karpiuk.

"While there is nothing written about me as an authorized person, so we are going there... We will file an application in accordance with Part 4, Article 89 of the Penal Enforcement Code of the Russian Federation so as to allow me to meet with Karpiuk," the Ukrainian ombudsman said.

Denisova also said that Russian legislation allows this kind of meetings.

Tags: #denisova #karpiuk
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ombudsman Denisova not permitted to meet Karpiuk kept in prison in Russia on Saturday

Process of visiting Ukrainians kept in Russian prisons being delayed - Denisova

Moskalkova to meet with Ukrainian colleague Denisova in Moscow on June 18, sends invitation to her

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Talks about my visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia end deadlock

Ombudsman Denisova denied meeting with Sentsov in Siberia

Denisova comes to Russian penitentiary where Sentsov is held

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

LATEST

Poroshenko, Macron agree on further contacts in Normandy format in phone talk

Poroshenko, Macron agree on further contacts in Normandy format in phone talk

Kremlin prepares fate of "Ukrainian Chechnya" for Donbas - expert

U.S. Congress mulling increase of assistance to Ukraine in 2019 – embassy

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

Ukrainian court authorizes taking biological samples from journalist Vyshynsky

Sefcovic to speak in Brussels on June 22 on electricity sector reform in Ukraine

SBU as part of Babchenko case detains head of another group plotting terrorist attacks in Ukraine

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD