Facts

15:17 15.06.2018

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

1 min read
The U.S. position on the status of Crimea has not changed, it is part of Ukraine, the U.S. embassy in Russia told Interfax on Friday.

"As we have said many times before, Crimea is part of Ukraine and our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine," the embassy press officer said, when asked to comment on the reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had called Crimea Russian at the G7 summit and responding to a question as to whether the U.S. position on the status of Crimea can be considered to have changed in connection with these reports.

Tags: #crimea #russia #us #washington
