Facts

13:01 15.06.2018

Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

1 min read
Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has said her campaign, dubbed "New Course for Ukraine" is not aimed at rapprochement with Russia and would adhere to Ukraine's European aspirations.

"In recent days, my opponents have started a big campaign for some reason, telling the country that the "New Course for Ukraine" is a course towards the Kremlin, Russia, I do not know where else. Our politics is arranged in such a way. So, we have to put up with it a bit," she said in Kyiv on Friday.

"But now I want to say clearly and intelligibly that I see Ukraine as part of the European, Western civilization. I see Ukraine as a full member of the European Union and NATO. And I will do everything to bring this historic moment closer," she said.

Tags: #tymoshenko #batkivschyna
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko floats public discussion of 'Chancellor type' of government for Ukraine

Tymoshenko proposing creation of 4 platforms of intellectuals to develop strategies

Tymoshenko: We won elections to territorial communities with over 35% of votes

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

Tymoshenko goes to U.S. for prayer breakfast with U.S. President Trump

MP Vlasenko appointed PACE rep in Venice Commission for two years

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko lead in presidential poll – survey

LATEST

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Ukraine ready to consider possibility of joint production of armored vehicles with Thailand

OSCE SMM observes almost 850,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in past 3 years

Donbas hostilities kill 29, injure 109 in 2018

Talks about my visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia end deadlock

Ukraine expresses gratitude to European Parliament for adoption of resolution on Russia regarding Sentsov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD