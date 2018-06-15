Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has said her campaign, dubbed "New Course for Ukraine" is not aimed at rapprochement with Russia and would adhere to Ukraine's European aspirations.

"In recent days, my opponents have started a big campaign for some reason, telling the country that the "New Course for Ukraine" is a course towards the Kremlin, Russia, I do not know where else. Our politics is arranged in such a way. So, we have to put up with it a bit," she said in Kyiv on Friday.

"But now I want to say clearly and intelligibly that I see Ukraine as part of the European, Western civilization. I see Ukraine as a full member of the European Union and NATO. And I will do everything to bring this historic moment closer," she said.