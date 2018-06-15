Tymoshenko floats public discussion of 'Chancellor type' of government for Ukraine

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has proposed a parliamentary form of government of the "Chancellor type" for public discussion.

"I want to propose a parliamentary form of government of the Chancellor type for public discussion," Tymoshenko said at the all-Ukrainian forum "New Course for Ukraine" in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, she noted that the parliamentary form of government has proved its effectiveness in countries with a high standard of living.