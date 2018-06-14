Facts

09:59 14.06.2018

Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

1 min read
Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree awarding Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Fifth Class), the press service of the head of state has reported.

According to the decree posted on the president's website late on Wednesday, June 13, Zhebrivsky was awarded for his significant personal contribution to state building and a longstanding conscientious service to the Ukrainian people.

Tags: #poroshenko #zhebrivsky
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on measures to test arms, military equipment in Ukraine

Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

LATEST

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

Stamp with football player knocking down flight MH17 printed in Netherlands - media

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Law on High Anti-Corruption Court comes into force

No consensus in Normandy format on deployment of UN peacekeepers to Donbas - Zerkal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD