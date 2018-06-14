Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree awarding Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Fifth Class), the press service of the head of state has reported.

According to the decree posted on the president's website late on Wednesday, June 13, Zhebrivsky was awarded for his significant personal contribution to state building and a longstanding conscientious service to the Ukrainian people.