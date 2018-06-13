Facts

14:47 13.06.2018

CEC needs UAH 36 mln to ensure cyber security of elections in 2019 – CEC head

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) needs UAH 36 million to ensure cyber security of holding elections in Ukraine in 2019.

"Without the introduction of new equipment and new approaches to protecting our own information resources in 2019, the Central Election Commission will find it more difficult to guarantee the level of cyber security of elections that we were able to guarantee in 2014. We must act in this direction right now - until the fall of this year," said Head of the CEC Mykhailo Okhendovsky in Kyiv on June 8 during a roundtable talk on cyber threats to the electoral process in Ukraine.

Regular presidential and parliamentary elections will take place in Ukraine in 2019.

Tags: #okhendovsky #cec
