Facts

11:42 13.06.2018

Klimkin congratulates Macedonia, Greece on reaching agreement

2 min read
Klimkin congratulates Macedonia, Greece on reaching agreement

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has congratulated Greece and Macedonia on the settlement of the dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic since 1991.

"I congratulate Macedonia and Greece with the achievement of a historic agreement," Klimkin wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

He noted that during the meeting with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, which was held in Ohrid on April 11,"I was sure that the necessary decision would be found." "Civilized countries profess European approaches," Klimkin added.

As reported, the governments of Greece and Macedonia agreed that it is acceptable for both states to name the latter "Northern Macedonia." A corresponding change will be made to the constitution of the country. At the same time, the citizens of the country will, as before, be called Macedonians, the nationality is Macedonian, and the language in the UN is Macedonian.

However, in the fall of this year, a decision reached at the level of the two governments will be made in the nationwide referendum in Macedonia. In addition, the governments of the two countries will sign the relevant treaty.

After the collapse of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Macedonia entered the UN under the official name of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, despite the fact that in the country's constitution the name of the country was indicated as the Republic of Macedonia. Greece was against this name, one of the regions of which is also called Macedonia. At the same time this state was called Skopia on Greek maps by the name of its capital Skopje. The position of Greece for many years has been hampering the integration of Macedonia into a number of international European institutions.

Tags: #greece #klimkin #macedonia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine submits to ICJ a memorandum on violation by Russia of conventions on financing of terrorism and racial discrimination

Normandy Four FMs discuss possible meeting of heads of state in near future - Klimkin

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Klimkin, Maas visit Shyrokyne

More than 240 children killed in Donbas

Klimkin assures he knew nothing know about SBU special operation with staged 'murder' of journalist Babchenko

Conflict will end as soon as Moscow decides to stop violence in Donbas

Russia using various means to destabilize Ukraine, including political murders

Six Ukrainian sailors released from captivity of Nigerian pirates

LATEST

Ukraine starts making one-off payments to prisoners swapped in December 2017 – Gerashchenko

CEC needs UAH 36 mln to ensure cyber security of elections in 2019 – CEC head

PGO finishes special investigation into case of six taxmen under ex-minister Klymenko

Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Meetings of TCG's subgroups begin in Minsk

Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

Banned VK social network remains fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine in May

UN Rapporteur on torture calls on Ukraine to improve situation with prisoners' rights, conditions of their detention

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD