Greek PM confirms attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday.

"I spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the upcoming Peace Summit and thanked him for confirming his participation. We also discussed efforts to encourage as many countries as possible to attend. Ukraine has Greece's full support for starting EU accession talks in June. We also keep working on a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration," the head of state said on X Social Network.