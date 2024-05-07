Regions

12:29 07.05.2024

Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting in Odesa with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, discussed assistance in restoring civilian infrastructure, in particular churches, educational institutions, and cultural heritage sites destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

"The vast majority of Russian targets are ordinary civilian facilities. Houses and churches, infrastructure and schools, universities – all this needs to be restored. And today we talked about this with the Prime Minister. And we invite Greece and Greek companies to do the corresponding work," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with media representatives in Odesa following the results of negotiations with Mitsotakis.

Such cooperation, according to the president, will give both countries new economic and social opportunities and create jobs.

In turn, Mitsotakis said the Greek diaspora lives in Odesa, with whose representatives he had the opportunity to meet. The head of the Greek government said the city is now an example of resistance to Russian invasion and occupation.

"My presence here reflects the respect that the entire free world has for your heroic people, and at the same time emphasizes Greece's obligation to stand on the side of Ukraine, to support the desire to defend its land, the sovereignty and dignity of millions of fellow citizens. Violence cannot violate international law, the borders recognized by it and territorial integrity," he said.

According to the Prime Minister of Greece, a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine was held in Athens together with the European Bank, in which dozens of companies took part, and Greek ports turned into important hubs for the transportation of goods for Ukraine.

"And, of course, Odesa region is the region in which we primarily strive to concentrate Greek reconstruction programs. We also support the European integration and Euro-Atlantic movement of your country," Mitsotakis said.

In this regard, the President of Ukraine thanked the Prime Minister of Greece for his willingness to take part in the restoration of Ukrainian cultural heritage, in particular in Odesa.

 

