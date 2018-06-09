Facts

15:27 09.06.2018

Poroshenko calls on Ukrainian World Congress to join process of releasing Ukrainian political prisoners of Russia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has called on the World Congress of Ukrainians and the Ukrainian Diaspora to join the united effort of supporting the process of releasing political prisoners of the Kremlin.

Poroshenko met with Head of the World Congress of Ukrainians Yevhen Choliy. The importance of mobilizing the efforts of the world community to strengthen political and sanctions pressure on Russia was noted in the context of the discussion of the Donbas situation and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the website of the Ukrainian president says.

They also agreed on close coordination of actions with the Ukrainian community abroad to ensure recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The president expressed gratitude to the Congress and Ukrainians abroad for financial and humanitarian assistance, as well as active efforts to attract international support to Ukraine.

