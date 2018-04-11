Chernysh, Lithuanian delegation headed by PM visit Avdiyivka

Ukrainian Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis have visited an outpatient clinic in Avdiyivka (Donetsk region), the press service of the Ministry for IDPs has reported.

"Minister Chernysh, Lithuanian Prime Minister Skvernelis and the Lithuanian delegation visited an ambulance station in Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, which was repaired by the government of Lithuania. Some UAH 40,000 was allocated for the reconstruction work," the ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis will arrive to the east of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 11, to get acquainted with the consequences of military operations in Donbas, meet with the leaders of the civil-military administration of Donetsk region. It was announced that Skvernelis would visit an outpatient clinic, renovated with funds from Lithuania, and open a children's playground equipped with the help of the funds raised by Lithuanian volunteers.

The Lithuanian PM will also meet with local residents, give the military help provided by the Lithuanian government and the Blue/Yellow organization in food, optics, medical supplies, the message says.

Then Skvernelis will go to Kyiv, where he will meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groisman, will open the Kyiv Security Forum and take part in the session of the PMs titled "Regional Cooperation: United by Common Goals."