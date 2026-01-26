Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 26.01.2026

Zelenska meets with first ladies of Lithuania and Poland

2 min read

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the First Ladies of Lithuania and Poland, Diana Nausėdenie and Marta Nawrocka, in Vilnius, the President's Office reported.

“Over the years of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, we have succeeded in drawing attention to sensitive international issues – war and child security, resilience, mental health, and education. I am glad to hear proposals regarding the next, sixth Summit, which we are already beginning to prepare,” the First Lady of Ukraine noted.

In addition, the first meeting between the wife of the Ukrainian president and the wife of the Polish president, Marta Nawrocka, took place in Vilnius.

“I am sincerely glad about our first personal meeting. I thank Poland and its citizens for their comprehensive and principled support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, and for their resolute position on the international stage,” Zelenska said.

The First Lady of Ukraine emphasized that cultural diplomacy, among many other areas, also contributes to bringing countries closer together. In cooperation with Polish institutions, 19 Ukrainian Bookshelves and 12 Ukrainian-language audio guides have already been launched, and cooperation with Polish universities is ongoing regarding joining the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies.

“Thank you for the video address to the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. Its theme was education, and as one of the results, 17 peace lessons have already been held in 21 schools in Poland: Polish teenagers were able to watch the film created for the Summit about the stories of their Ukrainian peers, Snapshots from Ukraine: Untold Stories of Teenagers. Ukraine and Poland must use every opportunity to understand and accept one another and deny any chance to those who would seek to drive a wedge between our peoples,” the First Lady of Ukraine emphasized.

The First Ladies of Ukraine and Lithuania also visited the National Museum of Lithuania and viewed an exhibition dedicated to the January Uprising of 1863–1864 – a movement for liberation from the Russian Empire in which Ukrainians participated alongside Poles and Lithuanians.

“We have had many shared chapters, including a shared liberation struggle against empires – first the Russian Empire, and later the Soviet one. Our countries have lived through a difficult common experience that must be heard, understood, and remembered in order to preserve the independence of our states and ourselves within them,” the First Lady emphasized.

Tags: #lithuania #zelenska #met

