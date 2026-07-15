Ukraine shoots down 101 of 122 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded in 19 locations – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 101 of 122 drones that Russia launched at Ukraine overnight Wednesday, starting from 18:00 Tuesday, but hits by 18 strike UAVs were recorded in 19 locations and crashes of downed ones in seven, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 101 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country," the Air Force said on Telegram.

It is noted that overnight July 15 (from 18:00 July 14), Russia attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of temporarily occupied Crimea and 122 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and decoy drones of the Parodiya type from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo – Russia, occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, hits by two Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded in 19 locations, as well as crashes of downed ones (debris) in seven locations.