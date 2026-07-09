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Zelenskyy: Ukraine, US agree on drone tests, proceeding successfully, Drone Deal to follow

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Zelenskyy: Ukraine, US agree on drone tests, proceeding successfully, Drone Deal to follow
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a Drone Deal between Ukraine and the United States has not yet been signed; however, certain documents have been signed that will allow various types of Ukrainian drones to be handed over to the American side for testing.

"Of course, a Drone Deal between Ukraine and America has not been signed yet. There are certain documents that have already been signed so that America can receive various types [of drones ] from Ukraine for testing," Zelenskyy told journalists on Thursday.

To be continued

#drones #zelenskyy
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