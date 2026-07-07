Ukraine, Denmark sign defense cooperation agreement in Drone Deal format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen have signed an agreement on deepened cooperation in the field of security and defense.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, the meeting of the leaders took place within the framework of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

The agreement provides for strengthening cooperation in the defense industry and technology, particularly in the form of expanding cooperation between Danish and Ukrainian enterprises regarding joint production and development. Special attention is paid to strengthening cooperation with the aim of establishing Ukrainian defense enterprises in Denmark under the "Build with Ukraine" initiative.

Furthermore, as noted by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark, the agreement entails cooperation in exchanging operational experience so that Denmark can learn from Ukraine's experience and strengthen the combat capability of its Armed Forces.

The ministry added that special attention is focused on cooperation in the fields of drones, air and missile defense, artificial intelligence, and electronic warfare.