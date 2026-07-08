Vyriy delivers 70,000 FPV drones funded by European donors – company owner

The Vyriy company (Vyriy Industries) has delivered 70,000 FPV drones funded by European donor countries, while 212 military units are currently purchasing its products through the BRAVE1 platform, company owner Oleksiy Babenko stated, the Babel ezine has said.

"Vyriy has delivered 70,000 FPV drones using money from European donor countries," Babenko said at a press conference.

He also reported that as of the end of June, 212 military units were purchasing Vyriy drones through the Brave1 decentralized defense procurement platform, and 33% of orders through DOT-Chain Defense accounted precisely for the company's products.

According to him, Vyriy drones rank third in terms of the number of confirmed hits.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in the course of an investigation into the possible overpricing of unmanned aerial vehicles by the manufacturer Vyriy (Vyriy Industries), is verifying information that the company involved a network of enterprises and sole proprietors with signs of fictitiousness to artificially generate expenses.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI conducted searches at the Vyriy Industries company, as well as at its owner, co-owner of the Babel online publication Oleksiy Babenko. According to law enforcement officials, the investigative actions are being conducted in connection with the possible overpricing of drones supplied to the state under multi-billion hryvnia contracts in 2025.