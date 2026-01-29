Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
13:14 29.01.2026

Ukrnafta paid almost UAH 100 bln to state during three years of state management

2 min read
Ukrnafta paid almost UAH 100 bln to state during three years of state management

According to preliminary data, during three years of state management, Ukrnafta paid UAH 96.7 billion in taxes, fees, customs duties, and dividends to the state budget.

"Ukrnafta's results are an example of effective and responsible state management, which is extremely important for the country in the context of a full-scale war. This is not only about financial indicators, but also about trust in the state as an owner, stable budget revenues, and a real contribution to the country's stability and energy security," emphasized Serhiy Koretsky, head of the Naftogaz Group.

In 2025, Ukrnafta's contribution amounted to:

• UAH 28.6 billion in taxes, fees, and customs payments;

• UAH 5 billion in dividends.

The final figures will be confirmed after the close of the financial year and an independent audit.

“The company adheres to strict fiscal discipline. We understand that tax revenues directly support the Armed Forces, local communities, and the overall stability of the Ukrainian economy,” said Bogdan Kukura, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrnafta.

In total, over three years of state management, the company has contributed UAH 81.4 billion in taxes, fees, and customs payments to the budget, as well as UAH 15.3 billion in dividends, according to preliminary data.

Ukrnafta JSC is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operator of the largest national network of gas stations, UKRNAFTA. In 2024, the company entered into asset management with Glusco. In 2025, it completed an agreement with Shell Overseas Investments BV to purchase the Shell network in Ukraine. In total, it operates 663 gas stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and upgrade the format of its network of gas stations. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel vouchers and NAFTAKarta cards, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is Naftogaz of Ukraine with a 50%+1 share.

In November 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the company's corporate rights, which belonged to private owners, to the state, which is now managed by the Ministry of Defense.

 

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

18:12 29.01.2026
Ukrnafta pays almost UAH 100 bln to state over three years under state management

Ukrnafta pays almost UAH 100 bln to state over three years under state management

13:39 29.01.2026
Ukrnafta focuses on upgrading transport, specialized equipment, and staff facilities

Ukrnafta focuses on upgrading transport, specialized equipment, and staff facilities

23:24 21.01.2026
Ukrnafta invites carriers with experience in transporting light petroleum products

Ukrnafta invites carriers with experience in transporting light petroleum products

14:57 21.01.2026
We support power engineers, emergency services, State Emergency Service and police: in January, coffee and hot dogs at UKRNAFTA are free for them

We support power engineers, emergency services, State Emergency Service and police: in January, coffee and hot dogs at UKRNAFTA are free for them

19:41 26.12.2025
Ukrnafta completes rebranding of former Shell fuel stations

Ukrnafta completes rebranding of former Shell fuel stations

11:21 24.12.2025
Russia strikes Ukrnafta production facilities

Russia strikes Ukrnafta production facilities

14:29 17.12.2025
Bohdan Kukura appointed Ukrnafta's board chairman

Bohdan Kukura appointed Ukrnafta's board chairman

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Discounts on medicines: you can always find current promotions on the Apteka 9-1-1

Iryna Zhdanova runs for the Supervisory Board of Public Media of Ukraine from the Open Policy Foundation

"I want Ukraine to be heard": renowned Ukrainian sound engineer Oleksandr Fedorenko marks 30 years in music

U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, strengthen the energy resilience of communities

Petroleum&LPG Ukraine 2025 conference consolidates fuel market ahead of new challenges

Ukrainian NGO Proliska is regional winner of UNHCR’s Nansen Award 2025

On December 11–12, Bucharest will host the forum “Rebuilding Ukraine: Security, Opportunities, Investments”

Interfax-Ukraine has released its 1,000th anniversary news digest in German

Poroshenko sends six more laundry and shower complexes to the front line

AD
AD