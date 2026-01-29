Ukrnafta paid almost UAH 100 bln to state during three years of state management

According to preliminary data, during three years of state management, Ukrnafta paid UAH 96.7 billion in taxes, fees, customs duties, and dividends to the state budget.

"Ukrnafta's results are an example of effective and responsible state management, which is extremely important for the country in the context of a full-scale war. This is not only about financial indicators, but also about trust in the state as an owner, stable budget revenues, and a real contribution to the country's stability and energy security," emphasized Serhiy Koretsky, head of the Naftogaz Group.

In 2025, Ukrnafta's contribution amounted to:

• UAH 28.6 billion in taxes, fees, and customs payments;

• UAH 5 billion in dividends.

The final figures will be confirmed after the close of the financial year and an independent audit.

“The company adheres to strict fiscal discipline. We understand that tax revenues directly support the Armed Forces, local communities, and the overall stability of the Ukrainian economy,” said Bogdan Kukura, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrnafta.

In total, over three years of state management, the company has contributed UAH 81.4 billion in taxes, fees, and customs payments to the budget, as well as UAH 15.3 billion in dividends, according to preliminary data.

Ukrnafta JSC is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operator of the largest national network of gas stations, UKRNAFTA. In 2024, the company entered into asset management with Glusco. In 2025, it completed an agreement with Shell Overseas Investments BV to purchase the Shell network in Ukraine. In total, it operates 663 gas stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and upgrade the format of its network of gas stations. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel vouchers and NAFTAKarta cards, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is Naftogaz of Ukraine with a 50%+1 share.

In November 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the company's corporate rights, which belonged to private owners, to the state, which is now managed by the Ministry of Defense.