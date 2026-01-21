Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
23:24 21.01.2026

Ukrnafta invites carriers with experience in transporting light petroleum products

2 min read
Ukrnafta invites carriers with experience in transporting light petroleum products

Ukrnafta JSC announces a commercial procurement for the provision of road transport services for light petroleum products to supply its network of filling stations.

Due to the expansion of the network and increased sales of petroleum products, the company invites qualified suppliers with experience in transporting oil and gas products to submit commercial proposals.

The procurement will take place on the platform https://zakupivli.pro/ in two stages; proposals submitted by other means will not be considered.

For more detailed information on participation in commercial procurement and the selection process, please contact us by email: [email protected] or follow this link.

Commercial proposals will be accepted until January 27, 2026, inclusive.

We are looking forward to working with reliable partners!

JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil production company and operates the largest national network of gas stations, UKRNAFTA. In 2024, the company entered into an asset management agreement with Glusco. In 2025, it completed an agreement with Shell Overseas Investments BV to purchase the Shell network in Ukraine. In total, it operates 663 gas stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and upgrade the format of its network of gas stations. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel vouchers and NAFTAKarta cards, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is Naftogaz of Ukraine with a 50%+1 share.

In November 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the company's corporate rights, which belonged to private owners and are currently managed by the Ministry of Defense, to the state.

Tags: #ukrnafta

