Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:50 31.01.2025

Suspension of USAID programs will negatively affect Ukrainian agro sector - Agrarian Minister

The suspension of funding for programs by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will negatively affect the Ukrainian agricultural sector, so the government is looking for ways to solve this problem and attract alternative funding, said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval.

"Of course, the suspension of funding for USAID projects will negatively affect the activities of the Ukrainian agricultural sector. After all, many producers were expecting the delivery of equipment already financed by both programs and their own funds," he said at the Grain Storage Forum in Kyiv on Friday.

The minister noted that for Ukraine to rely on funding from one source in the conditions of war is too risky. Therefore, the government is looking for options to replace American funds with European funding for projects that have been launched.

The President of the Ukrainian Grain Association, Mykola Horbachev, added that, according to his information, the suspension of financial support has led to the fact that 160 highly qualified specialists may be dismissed from the Ukrainian representative office of USAID under various programs.

Tags: #agricultural_sector #usaid #koval

