Facts

14:59 23.12.2019

NSDC aims to create not cumbersome, but patriotic system of territorial defense

The powerful territorial defense will be established in Ukraine, which will include all social groups, First Deputy to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Mykhailo Koval said.

"I guarantee that we will have a powerful territorial defense, which will include all social groups. It will completely ensure the state's calm in this direction - from a small village to an industrial metropolis," Koval said in an interview with ArmyInform.

Koval reported that the number of territorial defense brigades will be determined in accordance with the specific features of the area in which they will be established. In particular, two territorial defense brigades are planned to be set up in Kyiv.

The First Deputy to the NSDC Secretary said that citizens of all ages will be involved in the system of territorial defense - from very young to elderly people, and the state will encourage such people. "We will raise the patriotic education of young people particularly. Youth minimalism should be used, and we should make future heads of state in all directions from young people," he underscored.

The structure of territorial defense, to be approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "will not be cumbersome and will become very patriotic," the First Deputy to the NSDC Secretary said. Koval noticed that the experience of NATO member states was taken into account for the improvement of the system of territorial defense. "We will take into account everything, including the military lyceum graduation courses and the territorial communities that will maintain the territorial defense units. These questions have already been thought through. We will propose the top management of the state to consider all these documents, and then submit them to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the deputies to adopt them as legislative acts," he noticed.

As reported, Koval, according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council dated December 7, was identified as responsible for improving the territorial defense system of Ukraine. From March 25, 2014 to July 3, 2014, he was Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #nsdc #koval
