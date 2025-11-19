Ukrzaliznytsia ready to help Polish, European colleagues in countering enemy sabotage

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has accumulated significant experience in countering sabotage on railway infrastructure and declares its readiness to share it with Polish and other European colleagues, who have also begun to detect similar cases.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to actively cooperate with Polish and other European railways to counteract hostile sabotage and is offering to exchange experiences," the company said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

Ukrainian railway workers have proposed establishing an open exchange of experiences with their Polish counterparts and other European railway workers to further prepare and adjust the control procedure to counteract recent sabotage on Polish railways.

Ukrzaliznytsia proposed exchanging experiences and cooperating with the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) in the field of security.

"Only the joint efforts of the civilized world can effectively protect people and thwart Russia's attempts to disrupt railway operations," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the two agreed to the terms of cooperation between their respective intelligence services and state railways.

"Among other things, the goal will be to identify individuals suspected of collaborating with Russia and prevent acts of sabotage," Tusk noted.

On November 17, a section of the track on the Lublin–Warsaw line was damaged in Poland. Tusk did not rule out sabotage. According to Tusk, no one was injured, and the relevant services are conducting an investigation.