20:11 11.09.2025

Czech MFA summons Russian ambassador for explanations

The Czech Foreign Ministry is summoning the Russian ambassador in Prague to explain the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

"I have decided to call the Russian ambassador. Russian drones in Poland are a pure provocation by the Kremlin. The Czech Republic firmly supports Poland. We will defend the territory of the alliance," he said on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to The Hague to explain the incident of Russian drones violating Polish airspace, Algemeen Dagblad (AD) reports. On September 10, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Warsaw to present him with a protest note, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports.

