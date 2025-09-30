Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 30.09.2025

Czech Republic bans entry of Russian diplomats without accreditation

1 min read
Czech Republic bans entry of Russian diplomats without accreditation

The Czech government has banned entry to the country for Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation, and the restrictions will apply at international airports in the Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has said.

"At my suggestion, the government today banned entry to the Czech Republic for Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation in the Czech Republic," he wrote on the X social network on Tuesday.

Lipavsky noted that the measure applies at international airports.

"The number of sabotage operations is increasing, and we will not risk using agents under diplomatic cover. We are setting an example for other countries, and I will continue to seek the most consistent measures at the level of the entire Schengen area," he said.

Tags: #diplomats #czech #russian

MORE ABOUT

18:45 29.09.2025
Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

16:31 29.09.2025
EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

11:25 26.09.2025
Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

10:09 26.09.2025
Media spots Russian landing ship 12 km off Danish island coast

Media spots Russian landing ship 12 km off Danish island coast

13:49 25.09.2025
Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

13:53 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

09:10 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

09:08 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

HOT NEWS

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

LATEST

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Occupiers intensify airstrikes on Ukraine after two-day decrease – General Staff

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine to participate in Madrid's LIBER intl book fair for second time – Ukrainian Book Institute

Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

AD
AD