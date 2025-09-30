Czech Republic bans entry of Russian diplomats without accreditation

The Czech government has banned entry to the country for Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation, and the restrictions will apply at international airports in the Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has said.

"At my suggestion, the government today banned entry to the Czech Republic for Russian diplomats and holders of service passports who do not have national accreditation in the Czech Republic," he wrote on the X social network on Tuesday.

Lipavsky noted that the measure applies at international airports.

"The number of sabotage operations is increasing, and we will not risk using agents under diplomatic cover. We are setting an example for other countries, and I will continue to seek the most consistent measures at the level of the entire Schengen area," he said.