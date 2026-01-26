Zaporizhia hospitals treating 20 injured — administration

There are 20 people injured in Russian shelling in hospitals in Zaporizhia region, four of them in severe condition, Head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Russia continues the terror of civilians in Zaporizhia region – there are 20 people injured in enemy shelling in hospitals. Four of them are in serious condition, another 16 are in moderate condition. Six of the patients are elderly," he said on the telethon.

According to him, two women have been receiving treatment the longest, since November: a 45-year-old and a 71-year-old victim.

"Medics are doing everything possible and impossible to save every life. For this, I am very grateful to them," Fedorov said.