Tarasov Discusses U.S. Investment and Informs Congress Members About Pressure on Business at USA House in Davos

Ukrainian agribusiness entrepreneur Serhiy Tarasov held a series of meetings at USA House during the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with U.S. members of Congress, human rights advocates, investors, and representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce.

In an exclusive comment to journalists in Davos, Tarasov said:

“Americans and Europeans view Ukraine’s investment potential very positively once the war is over. This will become a reality only if the law enforcement system abandons the practice of putting pressure on businesses.”

According to Tarasov, during the meetings he provided U.S. lawmakers and human rights defenders with a detailed account of his own situation:

“Using my own case, I demonstrated how pressure from law enforcement agencies affects the operations of business structures. I am ready to defend my rights in court and am confident that I have sufficient evidence to prove my case. That is why I openly shared all the facts and documents.”

Tarasov added that the U.S. side pledged to review the materials provided, respond in due course, and is also considering a possible visit to Ukraine.