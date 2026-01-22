Prospect shopping mall resumes operations in Kyiv

The Arricano Group of Companies has resumed operations at the Prospekt shopping center (Kyiv, 1 Hnata Khotkevycha Street) after a forced shutdown, reported Hanna Chubotina, Director General of Arricano Real Estate LLC.

"Yesterday (January 21), due to a lack of centralized heating and to ensure the safety of critical utility systems at the facility and our visitors, we were forced to temporarily suspend operations at the Prospect shopping center. Operations have resumed today. Thank you to the city's power engineers and our teams for their professional and heroic work, and to all visitors for their support and kind words," she wrote on Facebook.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (Cyprus) specializes in the construction of shopping and entertainment centers and is one of the leading developers in the Ukrainian real estate market. It owns and manages five shopping centers in the country with a total area of 147,600 square meters, including RayON and Prospekt in Kyiv, Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, and City Mall in Zaporizhia. The company also owns 49.9% in the Sky Mall shopping center (Kyiv) and land plots for the further construction of three facilities that are at the design stage. The company is also constructing the Kyiv shopping and entertainment complex Lukyanivka.