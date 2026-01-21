Interfax-Ukraine
16:29 21.01.2026

Stefanishyna cites main theses from Strategic Plan of U.S. State Dept for 2026-2030 regarding Ukrainian interests

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that Europe must remilitarize to guarantee its security, and the United States, in turn, will "look for ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and use diplomatic resources to avoid new conflicts in Europe."

This is stated in the U.S. State Department’s Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2026–2030, as cited by Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, in a post on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The U.S. State Department has released its Strategic Plan for 2026–2030. In the section directly relevant to Ukraine’s interests, the plan states: It is time for European nations to wake up. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that Europe continues to face serious security threats and must remilitarize to ensure its security. While strengthening NATO deterrence in Europe, the United States will support dialogue with Russia, seek to normalize diplomatic relations and achieve strategic stability. The United States will look for ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war and use diplomatic resources to prevent new conflicts in Europe," Stefanishyna wrote.

She went on to cite the following excerpts from the document: "China’s support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine directly undermines security in Europe. The United States will support steps to reduce dependence on China for critical supply chains and excessive reliance on China for economic growth."

"The United States will direct all assistance to advance U.S. interests abroad. The State Department will promote diversification of partners implementing U.S. assistance projects — distinguishing between nonprofit organizations and the U.S. business community," the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States added, quoting another passage from the strategy.

