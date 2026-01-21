Interfax-Ukraine
16:13 21.01.2026

Woman killed in Kherson due to Russian shelling – authorites

Woman killed in Kherson due to Russian shelling – authorites

Russian shelling claimed the life of a woman in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"At noon, the Russians once again covered the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with fire. A woman came under enemy fire. She was taken to the hospital in extremely serious condition, where she died from her wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

