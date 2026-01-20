Over 10,000 Kyiv residents shelter in metro stations overnight

More than 10,000 people, including almost 800 children, used the capital’s metro stations as shelter during a massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, January 20, as reported on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), citing data from the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 46 underground stations operate in shelter mode around the clock. In particular, all lobbies are open for entry, and staff are on duty at the stations to provide necessary assistance and explanations.

"To make staying at stations at night safer and more comfortable, the utility company advises you to have with you: warm clothes, blankets and sleeping bags, since the average temperature in the shelter is 17–18°C, there may be drafts due to the presence of tunnels and other underground spaces, personal medications, a bottle of water or a thermos with a warm drink; hygiene products (wet and dry wipes), for pet owners - diapers and bags," the message says.