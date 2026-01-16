Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:37 16.01.2026

Czech president believes documents on achieving peace contain painful concessions by Ukraine

Czech president believes documents on achieving peace contain painful concessions by Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel has said that he believes that the documents on achieving peace contain a number of painful concessions that Ukraine must make and is ready to make on condition that this will lead to peace.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Pavel said that he had discussed the content of the documents on achieving peace with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I believe that Ukraine has done a lot on the way to proposing a solution that would be acceptable. I believe that there are a number of painful concessions that Ukraine must make and is ready to make on condition that this will lead to peace," he noted.

According to the Czech President, joint efforts are needed "so that all this work that was done during the preparation of these documents is not in vain, because Russia will immediately reject it."

"Russia will reject until we start putting pressure together. This pressure can be both primarily economic and political today," Pavel emphasized.

