18:13 05.01.2026

Ministry of Veterans Affairs implementing nine govt-approved pilot projects to support veterans and defenders

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine is implementing nine pilot projects approved by decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs’ response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine, the ministry reported that it is implementing nine pilot projects, in particular: a project to provide adaptation services to certain categories of individuals who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and have completely or partially lost their sight (from September 2025 to the end of December 2026); a project to provide long-term medical care services to certain categories of defenders (from January to the end of December 2026); a project to provide long-term medical care services to certain categories of defenders (from January to the end of December 2026); a project to provide services for the correction of cicatricial changes in the skin after injuries and burns of defenders (from January to the end of December 2026); a project to provide services to enhance the abilities of certain categories of defenders with disabilities (from November 2025 to the end of December 2026); A project to provide assistance to combat veterans and persons with war-related disabilities in engaging in physical education and sports (from January 2025 for two years); a project to provide state aid for the education of children of certain categories of defenders (from March 2025 for one and a half years); a project to modernize military (naval, military sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military physical training (from July 2025 for two years); a project to assign and pay monetary compensation for the conversion (adaptation) of vehicles for driving by persons with war-related disabilities (from January to the end of December 2026); a project to create and ensure the functioning of a network of state veteran spaces (from December 2025 for two years).

As reported, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine is coordinating 18 pilot projects approved by Cabinet of Ministers decisions; the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is implementing three pilot projects, and another is being prepared for implementation.

In September, a group of MPs registered draft resolution No. 14010 in parliament on the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the need to uphold the legal order established by the Constitution of Ukraine. The document requires the government not to issue bylaws on matters that, according to the Constitution, fall within the exclusive powers of the Rada. Specifically, this concerns the introduction of experimental projects.

