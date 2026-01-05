Veterans Affairs Ministry plans regional military memorial cemeteries in 5 pilot regions in 2026

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to begin the development of regional military memorial cemeteries in five pilot regions in 2026.

"In 2026, veteran policy, as in the previous one, continues to be among the state's priorities. This means that supporting veterans will become an important area of work in the regions. It is communities that are the first to meet those returning from war: here they seek medical care and rehabilitation, social guarantees and services, look for work and opportunities for self-realization. Their successful return to civilian life, trust in the state, and quality of life in general depend on the extent to which communities are ready to support veterans," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the department's plan for 2026, it is planned to begin developing a network of state veteran spaces, in particular, it is planned to open 16 such spaces.

Also in the field of health and social support, it is planned: adaptation of veterans who have partially or completely lost their sight (search and contracting with providers of appropriate services); introduction of long-term medical care for veterans; correction of cicatricial skin changes after injuries and burns; strengthening the capabilities of veterans with disabilities; expansion of primary health care services; implementation of a pilot project on compensation for the conversion of vehicles for veterans.

"Honoring memory. Development of regional military memorial cemeteries in five pilot regions," the plan states.

In addition, the ministry reported that in 2026, regional programs from each region will be presented on the "Veteran Pro" digital platform, taking into account the needs and capabilities of communities.

As reported, in August 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to regulate the creation of a network of branches of the National War Memorial Cemetery (NWMC). Earlier, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalya Kalmykova predicted NWMC branches would be launched regionally no earlier than 2027.