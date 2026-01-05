Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:53 05.01.2026

Veterans Affairs Ministry plans regional military memorial cemeteries in 5 pilot regions in 2026

2 min read
Veterans Affairs Ministry plans regional military memorial cemeteries in 5 pilot regions in 2026
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to begin the development of regional military memorial cemeteries in five pilot regions in 2026.

"In 2026, veteran policy, as in the previous one, continues to be among the state's priorities. This means that supporting veterans will become an important area of work in the regions. It is communities that are the first to meet those returning from war: here they seek medical care and rehabilitation, social guarantees and services, look for work and opportunities for self-realization. Their successful return to civilian life, trust in the state, and quality of life in general depend on the extent to which communities are ready to support veterans," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the department's plan for 2026, it is planned to begin developing a network of state veteran spaces, in particular, it is planned to open 16 such spaces.

Also in the field of health and social support, it is planned: adaptation of veterans who have partially or completely lost their sight (search and contracting with providers of appropriate services); introduction of long-term medical care for veterans; correction of cicatricial skin changes after injuries and burns; strengthening the capabilities of veterans with disabilities; expansion of primary health care services; implementation of a pilot project on compensation for the conversion of vehicles for veterans.

"Honoring memory. Development of regional military memorial cemeteries in five pilot regions," the plan states.

In addition, the ministry reported that in 2026, regional programs from each region will be presented on the "Veteran Pro" digital platform, taking into account the needs and capabilities of communities.

As reported, in August 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to regulate the creation of a network of branches of the National War Memorial Cemetery (NWMC). Earlier, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalya Kalmykova predicted NWMC branches would be launched regionally no earlier than 2027.

Tags: #ministry_of_veterans_affairs

MORE ABOUT

18:13 05.01.2026
Ministry of Veterans Affairs implementing nine govt-approved pilot projects to support veterans and defenders

Ministry of Veterans Affairs implementing nine govt-approved pilot projects to support veterans and defenders

11:40 16.12.2025
Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

15:33 02.12.2025
Over 10,000 veterans-residents from TOT apply for housing vouchers – Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans

Over 10,000 veterans-residents from TOT apply for housing vouchers – Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints Khmara as acting SBU head – decree

Khmara named acting SBU chief – Advisor to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with SBU SOC 'A' head Khmara, says special forces experience to be scaled up

I am resigning as SBU head, will remain in the security service system

Zelenskyy discusses candidates for new SBU chief with Maliuk, offers him another position in special service

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible

Zelenskyy announces new decisions for Ukraine's benefit

Zelenskyy expects Sybiha to propose candidate for new first dpty FM

Transformer from power plant in German city of Karlsruhe arrives in Ukraine

Svyrydenko: 6.6 mln Ukrainians live in frontline communities

Defense forces repelling assault on Hryshyne, situation in Myrnohrad difficult – 7th Airborne Corps

Single ticket for all modes of transport now in effect in Ukraine

Witkoff and Kushner to attend summit on security guarantees for Ukraine

Invaders’ advance slowed by half last New Year's week – DeepState

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate population from frontline regions

AD
AD