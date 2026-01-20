Canada to allocate UAH 550 mln for program to develop family farms, cooperation in Ukraine – ministry

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, together with Canadian partners, has launched the implementation of the international HONOR (Harnessing Opportunities for Networks and Organizational Resilience) project aimed at supporting family farms, agricultural cooperatives, and women entrepreneurs in rural areas, with a total budget of CAD 20 million (more than UAH 550 million).

According to information published on the Ministry of Economy's website, during the project's inaugural event attended by Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Denys Bashlyk, CEO of the Canadian organization Socodevi Jean-Philippe Marcoux, and HONOR Project Lead Erin Mackie, it was noted that the initiative is designed to run for seven years, from 2025 through 2032.

The project's key objectives are to strengthen the resilience of rural communities, improve the efficiency of farming operations, stimulate agri-processing, and expand economic opportunities for women.

The HONOR project envisages providing support to more than 50 cooperatives and over 5,000 farmers and their families operating in dairy farming, berry growing, vegetable production, beekeeping, and grain cultivation. Assistance will include training programs, advisory services, the development of management skills, and the introduction of innovative farming approaches.

A separate area of focus will be helping producers access the markets of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada by improving product quality standards and implementing modern business practices. Deputy Minister Denys Bashlyk said that the development of cooperation is a practical tool to support small and medium-sized agricultural producers, and that aligning the project with state policy will help build the long-term economic capacity of rural areas.

HONOR is an international technical assistance project being implemented in Ukraine by the Canadian organization Socodevi with funding from the Government of Canada. The project is carried out in partnership with relevant Ukrainian organizations and covers several regions of Ukraine, operating through a system of training, institutional, and advisory components.