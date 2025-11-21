EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

The European Union announced the launch of a new call for project proposals worth EUR 17 million within the Ukraine Facility to support civil society in Ukraine, the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER) reported on its Facebook page.

The competition focuses on five thematic areas: women and gender equality, media, human rights, social cohesion and youth. As the IER noted, participation in the competition is open to civil society organizations throughout Ukraine.

"From the first days of the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, the EU has been there, supporting reforms, rebuilding communities and protecting democracy. The new competition is more than just funding, it is long-term support for people, ideas and the future of Ukraine," the report says.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova stressed the importance of supporting civil society: "that is why I am pleased to announce a new EUR 17 million Call for Proposals — focused on five key areas where Ukraine needs strong, independent voices — support to women’s organisations, media, human rights, social cohesion & youth."