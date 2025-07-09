Former New Zealand Defense Minister helps Ukraine in humanitarian missions despite govt ban – media

Former New Zealand Defense Minister, current mayor of the New Zealand city of Carterton Ron Mark personally supports Ukraine privately at his own expense, despite the New Zealand government ban on its citizens traveling to Ukraine, writes the Kyiv Post.

“What am I doing here? Just keeping my word, coming to Ukraine and showing support personally, on the ground,” he told the publication.

He first joined a humanitarian mission and first arrived in Ukraine in May 2022 after being unable to help remotely using his own connections in charity and diplomatic circles. This year, Mark arrived in Ukraine for the third time, during his official leave, and has already visited the Way to Health rehabilitation center in Dnipro, talked with the Superhumans Ukraine team, met with two New Zealand doctors who are saving the lives of military personnel on the front lines, as well as with youth from the New Generation Church who delivered humanitarian aid to the front, evacuated people and suffered losses.

The publication reports that since the beginning of the war, dozens of New Zealanders have come to Ukraine, despite the government's ban, and Mark has become an important contact. “I met some here in Ukraine. Others were referred to me by parents who did not know whom to contact. Some called me themselves. We found some on the front line. Most fall in love with Ukraine. For many, it’s a one-way trip,” the former minister said.

According to him, due to the ban on travel to Ukraine imposed by New Zealand, New Zealanders in Ukraine do not have access to state support, neither psychological nor medical. “I have to communicate with families, help with funerals, work with media,” Mark said.