Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:32 19.11.2025

Ukraine, Poland to create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage – Zelenskyy

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the parties discussed recent acts of sabotage on the Polish railway.

"Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Poland at various levels and share all information. We agreed to create a Ukrainian-Polish group that will work to prevent similar situations from Russia in the future," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Tusk expressed condolences for the deaths in Ternopil and dozens of injuries in other regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks.

He also shared information from law enforcement and intelligence agencies about recent acts of sabotage on Polish railways.

"The Telegram social platform was used to organize subversive activities and launch a disinformation campaign against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said after the conversation.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian state said such subversive actions are directed against Ukraine, including the railway, every day.

"At Ukrzaliznytsia, we have implemented appropriate measures to counter such sabotage. Our information coincides: all the facts point to a Russian trace behind all this. No one, except the Russians, is interested in this," the president said.

In turn, Tusk, after a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian state, said: "Today, Zelenskyy and I agreed on cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian intelligence services and state railways."

"Among other things, the goals will be to identify individuals suspected of collaborating with Russia and prevent acts of sabotage," he said on X.

As reported, on November 17, a section of the track on the Deblin-Warsaw line was damaged in Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage. According to him, no one was injured, and the relevant services are conducting an investigation.

Ukraine has offered assistance in conducting the investigation.

Later, Tusk reported that the suspects in the sabotage on the railway line in Poland leading to Ukraine are two Ukrainian citizens who have long collaborated with Russian intelligence, lived in Belarus and entered Poland through the Terespol border crossing this fall, one of whom was convicted in Ukraine at the time. The suspects have left Poland.

Tags: #tusk #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:37 19.11.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

18:47 19.11.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to help Polish, European colleagues in countering enemy sabotage

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to help Polish, European colleagues in countering enemy sabotage

18:16 19.11.2025
Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

13:58 19.11.2025
Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

09:39 19.11.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

21:06 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

19:34 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

16:59 18.11.2025
Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

11:12 18.11.2025
Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

Witkoff to leave for Turkey to meet with Zelenskyy on Wed – media

10:04 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

Zelenskyy visiting Spain today, Turkey – tomorrow

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

Critical infrastructure enterprises to be able to join state air defense system – Shmyhal

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

LATEST

Erdogan and Zelenskyy holding talks in Ankara

Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

Main focus of AFU command on comprehensive provision of Ukrainian group near Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Russians in Zaporizhia region attempting to cut off logistics for Ukrainian units – DeepState

UAH 51 mln bail posted for ex-Dpty PM Chernyshov

Ukraine ready to share drone expertise for creating maritime security, agriculture – Sybiha

Paris Court's refusal to extradite Zhevago to Ukraine takes effect – lawyers

Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

Superhumans CEO: Ukraine must systematize expertise in combat-injury care

AD
AD