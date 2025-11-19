Ukraine, Poland to create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the parties discussed recent acts of sabotage on the Polish railway.

"Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Poland at various levels and share all information. We agreed to create a Ukrainian-Polish group that will work to prevent similar situations from Russia in the future," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Tusk expressed condolences for the deaths in Ternopil and dozens of injuries in other regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks.

He also shared information from law enforcement and intelligence agencies about recent acts of sabotage on Polish railways.

"The Telegram social platform was used to organize subversive activities and launch a disinformation campaign against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said after the conversation.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian state said such subversive actions are directed against Ukraine, including the railway, every day.

"At Ukrzaliznytsia, we have implemented appropriate measures to counter such sabotage. Our information coincides: all the facts point to a Russian trace behind all this. No one, except the Russians, is interested in this," the president said.

In turn, Tusk, after a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian state, said: "Today, Zelenskyy and I agreed on cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian intelligence services and state railways."

"Among other things, the goals will be to identify individuals suspected of collaborating with Russia and prevent acts of sabotage," he said on X.

As reported, on November 17, a section of the track on the Deblin-Warsaw line was damaged in Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage. According to him, no one was injured, and the relevant services are conducting an investigation.

Ukraine has offered assistance in conducting the investigation.

Later, Tusk reported that the suspects in the sabotage on the railway line in Poland leading to Ukraine are two Ukrainian citizens who have long collaborated with Russian intelligence, lived in Belarus and entered Poland through the Terespol border crossing this fall, one of whom was convicted in Ukraine at the time. The suspects have left Poland.