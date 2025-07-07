Businesses urge Verkhovna Rada to approve amendments to law on lobbying by Sept 1, 2025

The business community has appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt draft laws No. 13339 and No. 13340-1 by September 1, 2025, ensuring the proper implementation of the provisions of the law of Ukraine on lobbying, the joint statement of the European Business Association (EBA) and the American Chamber of Commerce (ACC) says.

"Supporting Ukraine’s European integration path and upholding the principles of transparency in public governance, the business community endorses the proposed amendments to the law, as they will allow for the full and proper realization of its provisions once it enters into force," reads the report.

"However, the business community is convinced that the simultaneous introduction of administrative liability at the time the law enters into force would be premature. Given the novelty of this legal regulation and the current lack of enforcement practice, it is advisable to establish a 12-month transitional period to enable proper implementation of the legislative norms," it says.

"On July 4, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy issued an opinion recommending that parliament adopt draft law No. 13339. The business community welcomes this decision and extends its gratitude to the committee members for their work on this legislative initiative," the EBA said.

"On June 20, the Rada also registered draft law No. 13340-1 on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses regarding the establishment of liability for violations of legislation in the sphere of lobbying regarding a transitional period of 12 months.